Brooks powers West Indies to five-wicket win over New Zealand

"It was important just to get a start because this was not the easiest pitch to bat on," said Brooks after receiving the "Man of the Match" award.
"It was especially gratifying to be in a good partnership with the captain and to see the way he really buckled down, which is not his nature."
Not only did the result mark New Zealand's first ODI loss of the year but it also ended the Caribbean team's abysmal run of nine consecutive losses in the 50 overs-per-side format.
More importantly, it earned them 10 vital points in the bid to qualify for next year's World Cup in India.
Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein and fast bowler Alzarri Joseph claimed three wickets each as the Black Caps, winners of the preceding T20 International series in Jamaica 2-1, laboured in the conditions earlier in the day with captain Kane Williamson top-scoring with 34.
"We need to roll up our sleeves and learn to adapt to different conditions, because it definitely wasn't easy batting out there," was the New Zealand captain's assessment of his team's innings.
"It's all part of the learning process and we just have to move on from here."
Put in on a bright afternoon, New Zealand looked to be establishing the platform for a formidable total via an opening stand of 41 between Finn Allen (25) and Martin Guptill (24).