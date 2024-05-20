Bangladesh should beat South Africa and Sri Lanka in T20 WC: Mashrafe
Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza believes that the national cricket team has the ability to beat at least one of the two big teams -- South Africa and Sri Lanka -- in their Group D fixture to move to the next round.
Apart from South Africa and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh will get Nepal and Netherlands in their group. Since two teams will move to the Super 8, Bangladesh need three wins to be at a safe position.
“We have the ability to beat South Africa and Sri Lanka and we did in the past. So, I think we should win against South Africa and Sri Lanka. At least we should beat one of them,” Mashrafe said at a press conference on the Bangabandhu Gold Cup International Kabaddi tournament at the Bangladesh Olympic Association auditorium Monday.
While Bangladesh won five out 16 T20 Internationals against Sri Lanka, they have never beaten South Africa in this format despite playing eight matches against them.
“But we had won an away series against South Africa, even though that was an ODI series. Since we did it in ODI, that too on their own soil, why should it be tough to beat them in T20s? I feel that they will at least win against either South Africa or Sri Lanka,” he added.
Mashrafe, the most successful captain in the country’s history, hopes that the Tigers won’t taste an upset against the associate teams like Nepal and Netherlands.
“I have an experience that the people remain so concerned when we play against associate nations. But if you fear losing against them, it’s not good at all. What I feel is that we must beat one of South Africa and Sri Lanka and then beat two associate nations. If we want to move to the next round.”