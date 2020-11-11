West Indies broke COVID isolation rules: NZ official

The West Indies cricket squad repeatedly broke isolation rules inside their team hotel, New Zealand health officials said Wednesday, adding that the tourists' training privileges had been revoked as punishment.

The cricketers are undergoing a mandatory 14-days quarantine in Christchurch before starting their tour later this month featuring three Twenty20 matches and two Tests.

The players were given special permission to train together during the isolation period, subject to strict bio-secure protocols, but the New Zealand Health Department said the commitment had not been honoured.