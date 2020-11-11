West Indies broke COVID isolation rules: NZ official

AFP
Wellington

The West Indies cricket squad repeatedly broke isolation rules inside their team hotel, New Zealand health officials said Wednesday, adding that the tourists' training privileges had been revoked as punishment.

The cricketers are undergoing a mandatory 14-days quarantine in Christchurch before starting their tour later this month featuring three Twenty20 matches and two Tests.

The players were given special permission to train together during the isolation period, subject to strict bio-secure protocols, but the New Zealand Health Department said the commitment had not been honoured.

Advertisement

"Members of the team were confirmed to have repeatedly broken managed isolation rules," director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said in a statement.

"Many of these incidents have been captured on CCTV and have also been reported by staff. The incidents include groups mingling and sharing food."

Bloomfield said the breaches all occurred within the hotel where the team is based during the quarantine period and there was no risk to the general public.

However, he said training privileges had been revoked, adding: "It is a privilege to come here but in return they have to stick to the rules. Keeping COVID-19 out of our communities and keeping our staff safe depends on it."

The health department said it would provide evidence to Cricket West Indies and leave the governing body to determine if any disciplinary action was needed against individual players.

New Zealand Cricket said it supported the health department's position and public safety remained its top priority when hosting overseas teams.

Advertisement

It said the West Indies were in their 12th day of isolation and, if all players were virus-free, they would depart Friday for Queenstown, where they have warm-up matches against New Zealand A.

The first Twenty20 international against the Black Caps is scheduled for 27 November at Eden Park.

More News

Mumbai Indians thrash Delhi, clinch fifth IPL title

Mumbai Indians thrash Delhi, clinch fifth IPL title

Babar replaces Azhar as Pakistan test captain, takes charge of all formats

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (C) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Zimbabwe's captain Chamu Chibhabha (not pictured) during the third Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on 10 November 2020

IPL: Shreyas Iyer’s 65 helps Delhi Capitals recover after poor start

IPL: Shreyas Iyer’s 65 helps Delhi Capitals recover after poor start

Qadir inspires Pakistan to whitewash Zimbabwe in T20 series

Pakistan's player pose at the end of the third Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on 10 November 2020