West Indies field against Sri Lanka in must-win clash

Even then, they will still need other results to go their way while also needing to improve their poor run rate.
"There's a lot of different things around, the mathematical equations, but as a team we are comfortable and hopefully can do well," said West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard.
West Indies are unchanged for the match while Sri Lanka, who are playing their final game of the tournament, brought in Binura Fernando for fellow seamer Lahiru Kumara.
"We tried our best, but our batting department hasn't really worked. If it really clicked, we could have made it to the semis," said Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka.
Teams
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (capt), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul
Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Langton Rusere (ZIM)
TV umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)
Match referee: David Boon (AUS)