West Indies wait on Russell ahead of T20 World Cup opener with England

Reigning champions West Indies were still waiting on the fitness of all-rounder Andre Russell, a day ahead of their T20 World Cup opener against England in Dubai on Saturday.

Russell has been struggling with a hamstring injury suffered while playing for a Kolkata Knight Riders side led by England captain Eoin Morgan during the recent Indian Premier League.

The 33-year-old Russell did not bat or bowl in a seven-wicket warm-up loss to Pakistan on Monday but took 1-13 in two overs and scored 11 off 16 balls as the West Indies suffered a convincing 56-run loss to Afghanistan in their second and final practice match on Wednesday.