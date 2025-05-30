No confidence in Faruque: They too can be accused of ‘copy-paste’ allegations

Those who know Faruque Ahmed describe him as a man of strong personality and clear words. In professional spaces, he sometimes behaves strictly. This strict nature might be the basis for the allegation of being arbitrary and authoritarian.

But is Faruque more ‘arbitrary and authoritarian’ than Nazmul Hassan was during his tenure as BCB president under the Awami League regime? Arbitrary, authoritarian – these were more suitable with Nazmul Hassan. Even the directors who signed this no-confidence letter used to talk about Nazmul’s authoritative behaviour and suppression of dissent on different occasions. Yet, they never filed a no-confidence motion against him. Rather, they extended consent to each and every decision made by him.

Corruption and irregularities were widespread during the previous board, with lower-level cricket hit hard by match-fixing and umpiring bias. Did any of these directors raise their voices then? No.

During the tenure of Nazmul Hassan, two signatories of the no-confidence letter were directly in charge of CCDM, which is familiar due to the underhand politics of club cricket. Under their leadership, did the CCDM take any effective action against match fixing and biased umpiring? In contrast, their clubs, and those of some other influential signatories of the no-confidence letter, took advantage of the practice.

In 2018, former BCB director Ismail Haider Mallick admitted in an interview that all 56 clubs of domestic cricket were under the same umbrella, and used to take advantage of match-fixing and biased umpiring. Some of the no-confidence letter signatories were linked to those clubs, and they took benefits from the widespread corruption in domestic cricket.

None of them refuted Mallick’s statement. They indulged in unjust activities, in the interest of their own clubs. Even the person who served as the head of the umpires committee during the peak of biased umpiring is also among the signatories of the no-confidence letter.