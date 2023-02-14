Comilla spinner Tanvir fights to keep bowling fast

Tanvir Islam has been playing domestic cricket in Bangladesh for six years. He also regularly features for the BCB High Performance unit and the ‘A’ team. But for Tanvir, playing cricket sometimes feels like swimming against the tide.

No, no one is keeping him from playing cricket. But this left-arm spinner keeps getting bombarded with the same old question, ‘You are a spinner, why are you bowling so fast?’

According to the conventional methods of spin bowling, spinners must bowl at a lowered speed and give the ball ample flight. Tanvir is fighting against this very convention regarding spin bowling and also winning that battle.