Cricketers mourn Sitakundu tragedy

“What would’ve happened to me if I was there”

Cricketers pray for the affected in Sitakundu container depot fire
Chattogram was rocked on Saturday by multiple explosions at the container depot in Sitakundu, Chattogram. The explosions first started at 11:00 PM on Saturday and the fire department is still trying to douse the fire.

Fire fighters from Feni, Noakhali and other adjacent districts have joined hands with fire fighters in Chattogram. The army has also been deployed at the region.

The deadly fire and explosion has already claimed 41 lives with many still in critical condition. Those in Chattogram are doing whatever they can to help while the rest of the country is praying for the quick recovery of the wounded. The cricketers are no different.

Cricketers like Tamim Iqbal, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das have been posting about the tragedy on their social media outlets from Saturday night. They are asking for assistance for the wounded, expressing their heartfelt condolences for the deceased and are pondering on the fickle nature of life.

All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin hails from Feni, a district very close to Sitakundu. He shuddered to the thought of what would’ve happened had he been in that area during explosion.

Bangladesh One-Day International captain Tamim Iqbal hails from Chattogram. He was active in his Facebook account from the very start of the crisis, asking people in Chattogram to head to the hospitals to donate blood for the wounded.

During a signing ceremony to become an ambassador of a mobile phone company, Tamim again implored everyone to help the affected.

“What happened was extremely tragic. All of our prayers are with the affected ones and their families. We have faced crises like this before. This time it happened in Chattogram, but whenever something like this happens, we always come together as a nation. That is very important. Wherever we are, Dhaka, Khulna… it’s important that we all come forward and help in whatever manner possible. Hopefully, they will get the best available medical treatment, everyone will help them. They will all recover. All of our prayers are with them.”

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has also asked everyone to come together and extend a helping hand towards the affected people in Sitakundu.

The recently appointed vice-captain of the national team Liton Das, all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, pacer Taskin Ahmed also implored everyone to help.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim sent out a prayer for the people in Sitakundu, “Really upset to hear the news from Chittagong. Praying for the affected families. Stay strong Sitakundu. May Allah protect us all.”

