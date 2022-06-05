“What would’ve happened to me if I was there”

All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin hails from Feni, a district very close to Sitakundu. He shuddered to the thought of what would’ve happened had he been in that area during explosion.
Bangladesh One-Day International captain Tamim Iqbal hails from Chattogram. He was active in his Facebook account from the very start of the crisis, asking people in Chattogram to head to the hospitals to donate blood for the wounded.
During a signing ceremony to become an ambassador of a mobile phone company, Tamim again implored everyone to help the affected.
“What happened was extremely tragic. All of our prayers are with the affected ones and their families. We have faced crises like this before. This time it happened in Chattogram, but whenever something like this happens, we always come together as a nation. That is very important. Wherever we are, Dhaka, Khulna… it’s important that we all come forward and help in whatever manner possible. Hopefully, they will get the best available medical treatment, everyone will help them. They will all recover. All of our prayers are with them.”
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has also asked everyone to come together and extend a helping hand towards the affected people in Sitakundu.
The recently appointed vice-captain of the national team Liton Das, all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, pacer Taskin Ahmed also implored everyone to help.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim sent out a prayer for the people in Sitakundu, “Really upset to hear the news from Chittagong. Praying for the affected families. Stay strong Sitakundu. May Allah protect us all.”