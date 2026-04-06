Bangladesh to inform ICC on BCB poll probe: Aminul

State Minister for Youth and Sports Md Aminul Haque has said that the government will inform the International Cricket Council (ICC) about the findings of the probe into the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) election.

His remarks came just hours after an investigation committee, led by retired Supreme Court judge AKM Asaduzzaman, submitted its report to the National Sports Council (NSC) over alleged irregularities in the BCB''s last election held in October.

"The investigation committee submitted its report this morning," Aminul said today. "I immediately convened an inter-ministerial meeting to discuss the matter."