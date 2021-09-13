Will do something special in the World Cup: Mahmudullah

We will start the World Cup campaign in Oman a bit earlier for this reason. The wickets there may be good for batsmen. The number of wins always works as an indicator to boost the team’s confidence. If you lose a game despite playing great, it will not boost your confidence; rather it creates frustration among the players. We have won series against Australia and Zimbabwe and defeated Zimbabwe in their home conditions. People’s criticism is undermining the players' achievement which is not right at all. More or less all the teams take advantage of home conditions. Why is there no such discussion about them, which is happening to us? Maybe we are being criticised more because we played well and won the series. We have won 9 of the last 13 T20Is. The Bangladesh team should get the credit for that.