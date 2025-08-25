Three tons as record-breaking Australia crush South Africa

Their 250-run platform at Great Barrier Reef Arena was Australia's highest ever opening partnership against the Proteas, bettering the 170 by Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist in Durban in 2002.

Green then took over with a whirlwind 118 not out to mark the first time Australia's top three have all scored centuries. Alex Carey was unbeaten on 50, with the 18 sixes slogged between them also a record at home.

"A pretty crazy day, a full performance by the lads," said Marsh.

"But full credit to South Africa, they played outstandingly well in the first two games and were too good for us."