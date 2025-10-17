Women’s World Cup: Australia crush Bangladesh to move into semi-finals

Australian skipper Alyssa Healy hit an unbeaten 113, her second century in a row, as holders Australia booked their spot in the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup with a crushing 10-wicket win over Bangladesh on Thursday.

Healy and fellow opener Phoebe Litchfield, unbeaten on 84, hardly put a foot wrong as Australia romped home to their victory target of 199 with 25.1 overs to spare in Visakhapatnam.

With a fourth win in five matches - the other was washed out - seven-time champions Australia become the first team to secure a final-four berth in the 50-over marquee tournament.