Tanvir spins Bangladesh to 16-run victory in 2nd ODI
Left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam claimed a five-for in what was his second match as Bangladesh survived a Kusal Mendis onslaught and a Janith Liyanage masterclass to beat Sri Lanka by 16 runs in the second ODI at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today.
Bangladesh leveled the three-match series 1-1, having won the game. They lost the first match by 77 runs.
Riding on the half-centuries of opener Parvez Hossain Emon and Towhid Hriody, Bangladesh posted a challenging 248 before being all out in 45.5 overs and Tanvir proved this total enough but not before a sheer resistance to an indomitable Sri Lankan side.
Kusal Mendis who raised a 34th half-century off 20 balls, put Sri Lanka in firm control to confirm the series with a match to go. Tanvir claimed his wicket to inject a life to the game before rattling Sri Lanka's middle order in a spin-web.
Unable to resist Tanvir, who finished with 5-39, Sri Lanka found them in wanting. Liyanage, ably supported by Dushmanth Chameera added 58 runs for the ninth wicket to take the side almost home. Mustafizur dismissed him after he scored team-best 78 off 85 with seven fours and two sixes as Sri Lanka finally were wrapped up for 232 in 48.5 overs.
Emon, who brought up a half-century in his only second ODI scored team-best 67 off 69, smashing six fours and three sixes. Hridoy drove the side later and scored 51 before being trapped run out after a misunderstanding between him and Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
He reacted angrily to Tanzim who initially nodded positively for second run before signaling Hridoy to go back. By then Hirdoy was halfway through the crease.
Tanzid then took the onus, hammering 21 ball-33 not out with two fours and as many sixes to edge the side closer to 250-mark.
After opting to bat first, Bangladesh got a fluent start, thanks to Emon despite the early departure of Tanzid Hasan Tamim who made 61 ball-62 in the first ODI.
Asitha Fernando who claimed 4-35, had Tazid caught by wicket-keeper Kusal Mendis, baffling him with a slower delivery.
Unfazed by the departure of Taznid, Emon went after the bowlers in audacious way as Bangladesh scored run as six runs per over.
He slog-swept Charith Asalanka for a six and then swept him for a boundary to raise his maiden fifty off 48 balls.
The introduction of Wanindu Hasanranga slowed him down as he found his googly and cunning leg-break tougher to deal with.
Hasanranga finally rattled his stump with a googly.
Fernando then jolted middle order amid Hridoy's resistance. After just reaching his fifty, Hridoy was trapped run out and Hasanranga came back in his second spell to clean up the tail to finish with 3-60.
After playing a quick knock toward the end, Tanzim gave the side early breakthrough, having trapped Pathum Nissanka for 5 in the second over.
Kusal counterattacked, sending Bangladesh bowlers in the receiving end. He was particularly harsh on Mustafizur Rahim, hitting him four boundaries in a row to reach his half-century in just 20 balls.
Tanvir appeared into the stage and strangled him for runs. His relentless attack paid off as he struck twice in consecutive overs-firstly broke the 69-run partnership between Kusal and Nishan Madushka with the wicket of the later before he deceived dangerman Kusal with a straighter.
Kusal by then made 56 off 31, smashing nine fours and one six.
With the pitch getting slow and low, Bangladesh went for all-out spin attack. Even the occasional spin of Shamim Patwari also worked well as he got the better of Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka (6) who hit a century in the previous game.
Kamindu Mendis resisted but for a while before chipping one straight to midwicket for 33 after Tanvir spun one past him viciously.
Janith Liyanage held together the innings amid the continuous threat of Tanvir. Mehidy Hasan Miraz in between removed Wanindu Hasaranga for 13 before Tanvir came back in his second spell to claim the wicket of Maheesh Thikshana and complete his five-for, leaving Sri Lanka 170-8 in 39th over.
As match looked over for Sri Lanka, Liyanage gave the side a fresh hope as Dushmanth Chameera gave him the able support.
By defying the Bangladesh bowlers, they added 58 runs that almost took the side home. Mustafizur, who was erratic in his first two spells, finally got the big one by removing Liyanage with a return catch.
Tanzim Sakib then wrapped up Lankan innings by taking out Chameera for 13.
The series-deciding third game is at Pallekele on Tuesday.