Tanvir spins Bangladesh to 16-run victory in 2nd ODI

Fernando then jolted middle order amid Hridoy's resistance. After just reaching his fifty, Hridoy was trapped run out and Hasanranga came back in his second spell to clean up the tail to finish with 3-60.

After playing a quick knock toward the end, Tanzim gave the side early breakthrough, having trapped Pathum Nissanka for 5 in the second over.

Kusal counterattacked, sending Bangladesh bowlers in the receiving end. He was particularly harsh on Mustafizur Rahim, hitting him four boundaries in a row to reach his half-century in just 20 balls.

Tanvir appeared into the stage and strangled him for runs. His relentless attack paid off as he struck twice in consecutive overs-firstly broke the 69-run partnership between Kusal and Nishan Madushka with the wicket of the later before he deceived dangerman Kusal with a straighter.

Kusal by then made 56 off 31, smashing nine fours and one six.

With the pitch getting slow and low, Bangladesh went for all-out spin attack. Even the occasional spin of Shamim Patwari also worked well as he got the better of Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka (6) who hit a century in the previous game.

Kamindu Mendis resisted but for a while before chipping one straight to midwicket for 33 after Tanvir spun one past him viciously.