Int’l age-level cricket set to return in Rajshahi

This long waiting period will end very soon as three YODIs between Bangladesh and Pakistan will take place here on 11, 13 and 15 May and the lone T20 match will be held on 17 May, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) appointed venue manager of the stadium Arefin Islam.

Arefin further said all necessary preparations for the series have already been completed.

Bangladesh will host the Pakistan U-19 team for an unofficial Test, five ODIs and one T20 in this tour.

The Pakistan U-19 team will land in Dhaka and then go to Chattogram where the unofficial Test and the first two YODIs of the tour will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.