Bangladesh national cricket team to have year-long training under BCB plan

Coach Sohel Islam was given the responsibility of the head of this camp. Basically, this camp will include the cricketers in the national pool. Whenever and wherever it is needed, all kinds of work, indoor-outdoor or technical-mental aspects, will be part of the Bangla Tigers' year-round programme.

"Bangla Tigers is the name of the project. Through this camp, we will work with the cricketers who are in the national pool, all the year round,” Sohel said, explaining the mode of work.

“They practice separately for T20, ODI or Test. Sometimes in large groups, sometimes in small groups and sometimes one-on-one. There will be efforts to ensure that they can prepare throughout the year and are always ready," he said.

Sohel drew the example of player like Shadman Islam, a Test opener who is not considered for other format.

Since Bangladesh have been busy playing T20 and ODI cricket of late, Shadman faced a hardship to keep him fit.

The national team will play Tests next November and until then Shadman would have no cricket.

Mushfiqur Rahim has quit playing in two other formats except Tests. The same case is for the likes of Mominul Haque, Khaled Ahmed or Ebadot Hossain.

Sohel said the Bangla Tigers camp will have all the answers.