Bangladesh national cricket team to have year-long training under BCB plan
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has taken the initiative to keep the cricketers in cricket throughout the year by providing them world class facilities in different venues of the country.
Bangladesh now have three different teams for three formats of cricket but when some players remain busy for a particularly format, the other players had to spend idle times.
Moreover, there are some players, who are on the verge of national selection but for them there was no facilities to work extensively on their technique and others.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will provide all those facilities by running the Bangla Tigers camp throughout the year.
Coach Sohel Islam was given the responsibility of the head of this camp. Basically, this camp will include the cricketers in the national pool. Whenever and wherever it is needed, all kinds of work, indoor-outdoor or technical-mental aspects, will be part of the Bangla Tigers' year-round programme.
"Bangla Tigers is the name of the project. Through this camp, we will work with the cricketers who are in the national pool, all the year round,” Sohel said, explaining the mode of work.
“They practice separately for T20, ODI or Test. Sometimes in large groups, sometimes in small groups and sometimes one-on-one. There will be efforts to ensure that they can prepare throughout the year and are always ready," he said.
Sohel drew the example of player like Shadman Islam, a Test opener who is not considered for other format.
Since Bangladesh have been busy playing T20 and ODI cricket of late, Shadman faced a hardship to keep him fit.
The national team will play Tests next November and until then Shadman would have no cricket.
Mushfiqur Rahim has quit playing in two other formats except Tests. The same case is for the likes of Mominul Haque, Khaled Ahmed or Ebadot Hossain.
Sohel said the Bangla Tigers camp will have all the answers.
“Those players won’t have to worry now. Through the Bangla Tigers camp, they will be provided the practice facilities to keep them in cricket now,” Sohel said.
"These practices are very specific and individual. Who has a deficiency? If Sadman's defense is good, then he doesn't need to practice defense for a long time. He would have to work on specific areas,” he said.
“We are working on areas where improvement is needed, where skills need to be modified, adjustments are needed. Now we are doing it indoors. Then we will play matches amongst us.”
Considering the match situation, the practice with new ball or old balls will go on, Sohel said.
“Each task will be charted. Specific goals are set for workload management. In short, the cricketers' practice and the coaches' work will be to reach the goal,” he added.
Sohel said that the Bangla Tigers camp will give the players’ needs a top priority.
''When someone comes to practice, be it a batsman or a bowler, we try to help him reach his goal. It can be technical or it can also be mental,” he said, adding that if we feel that we need to touch it, we will do it.
Again, if there is a need to improve the tactics then we can do it properly, Sohel informed.
“These things are in the mind and that is how they are done. We practiced, we sweated, if there is no purpose, then progress will not be understood. We are working with these in mind.”
“ We will do practice with the new ball and old ball –according to the match situation. The players need to know how to react in different situation in matches. The Bangla Tigers camp will teach players those things elaborately.”