Cricketers state 5 reasons, will not play unless Najmul resigns

The cricketers remain firm in their decision not to play as they presented five reasons for their stance at a press conference held in Banani.

It was stated that the players are ready to return to the field; however, this will only be possible if BCB director M Najmul Islam resigns.

They emphasised that there is no option before them.

At the press conference, five key issues were highlighted. These included the crisis in Dhaka First Division Cricket, the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s stance on allegations of sexual harassment involving women cricketers, the demand for the resignation of BCB director M Najmul Islam and issues related to facilities and opportunities in women’s cricket.