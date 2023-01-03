Where to buy BPL tickets

Spectators can buy tickets the day before the match or on match day from 9:30am to 7:30pm.
BCB, however, didn’t inform whether the tickets will be sold online.
The ticket prices for the Dhaka leg range from Tk 200-1500.
A ticket at the Eastern Stand will cost Tk 200. Tickets at the North and South Stand have been priced at Tk 300 apiece. A ticket at the VIP Stand will cost Tk 1000 and a Grand Stand ticket will set back a fan Tk 1500.
The first leg in Dhaka will begin on 6 January. On the opening day, Chattogram Challengers will face Sylhet Strikers at 2:30pm and the match between defending champions Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders will take place on 7:15pm.
The first leg will run till 10 January. After that the action will move to Chattogram.
The Chattogram leg will run from 13-20 January. The tournament will return to Dhaka for two days -23, 24 January- before heading to Sylhet.
BCB didn’t announce when the tickets for the Chattogram and Sylhet phase will be up for sale.