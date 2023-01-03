Cricket

Where to buy BPL tickets

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh Premier League 2023 logoFacebook

Tickets for the first leg of the ninth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will be up for sale from Wednesday, informed Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in a press release.

Fans can purchase the tickets from two spots–Shaheed Suhrawardi Indoor Stadium and the ticket booth at the entrance gate No 1 of the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Spectators can buy tickets the day before the match or on match day from 9:30am to 7:30pm.

BCB, however, didn’t inform whether the tickets will be sold online.

The ticket prices for the Dhaka leg range from Tk 200-1500.

A ticket at the Eastern Stand will cost Tk 200. Tickets at the North and South Stand have been priced at Tk 300 apiece. A ticket at the VIP Stand will cost Tk 1000 and a Grand Stand ticket will set back a fan Tk 1500.

The first leg in Dhaka will begin on 6 January. On the opening day, Chattogram Challengers will face Sylhet Strikers at 2:30pm and the match between defending champions Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders will take place on 7:15pm.

The first leg will run till 10 January. After that the action will move to Chattogram.

The Chattogram leg will run from 13-20 January. The tournament will return to Dhaka for two days -23, 24 January- before heading to Sylhet.

BCB didn’t announce when the tickets for the Chattogram and Sylhet phase will be up for sale.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment