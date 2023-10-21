Cricket

Klaasen ton powers S Africa to huge 399 against England

AFP
Mumbai
South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen (L) celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) next to Marco Jansen during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between England and South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 21 October, 2023.
AFP

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen batted through the pain barrier to make a brilliant century in a crunch World Cup match against England in Mumbai on Saturday.

Klaasen, repeatedly troubled by cramp on a hot and humid day, hit a six and a four off successive deliveries from fast bowler Mark Wood to complete a 61-ball hundred -- only his fourth in 45 one-day internationals.

The Proteas, sent into bat at the Wankhede Stadium, eventually stopped at 399 for seven against the struggling reigning champions.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Cricket