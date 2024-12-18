Soumya Sarkar ruled out of 3rd T20I against West Indies
Soumya Sarkar has been ruled out of the third and final match of three-match T20 international series against West Indies due to finger injury.
Bangladesh have already clinched the series beating West Indies by 27 runs in the second match at Arnos Vale stadium. The third and final match will be played on Friday.
Soumya will not be able to return for around three to four weeks, said a press release from Bangladesh Cricket Board today. His index finger was injured while taking a catch in the second T20I today.
Bayezidul Islam, physio of Bangladesh team, said Soumya’s finger needed five stitches.
Soumya flopped in the first two ODIs and scored a run-a-ball 73 runs in the final match. He scored 43 runs and 18 runs in the two T20Is.