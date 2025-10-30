West Indies beat Bangladesh to seal series

A yet another reckless batting show scripted Bangladesh’s 14-run defeat to West Indies, giving the visitors an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at Bir Shrestha Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Motiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday.

The bowlers showed a fighting spirit, restricting West Indies to 149-9 from 94-1 in 10 overs but their monumental effort was undermined by the batters as Bangladesh managed to put up 135-8.