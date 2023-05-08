Arsenal pass Newcastle test to keep pressure on Man City

Arsenal held an eight-point lead at the top of the table just a month ago but had won just one of their previous five league games to let the destiny of the title slip out of their hands.

Mikel Arteta's men, though, showcased their improvement over the last 12 months since defeat at St. James' Park last season cost them a place in the top four.

"It is a big step for a young team like ours to come here and do the things we did. It shows we have come a long way," said Odegaard.

"Last year here was one of the toughest days of my career, to be honest. After dropping points against Man City, to win against Chelsea and then come here and win shows the mentality.

"We have to keep going and digging in and fight until the end. It is football, anything can happen and we need to be ready."