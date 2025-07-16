Sri Lanka bat first, Bangladesh bring two changes

Sri Lanka have won toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh in the series-deciding third T20I in R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

Bangladesh make two changes, bringing in Mehedi Hasan and Tanzim Hasan in place of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mohammad Saifuddin. Sri Lanka also bring two changes in the squad as Dinesh Chandimal and Kamindu Mendis have come in for Avishka Fernando and Chamika Karunaratne.

After being thoroughly outplayed in the first match, Bangladesh stormed back with a spirited all-round performance in the second T20I to level the series 1-1.

Liton Das starred with a match-defining knock at the top of the order, while Shamim Hossain’s aggressive innings in the middle and disciplined bowling from the Bangladesh attack sealed a comprehensive 83-run win in the second match for the visitors.