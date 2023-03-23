Bangladesh look to clinch another series

Mushfiqur's batting however epitomised to how Bangladesh want to play the ODI cricket from now on as they are trying to build a team for the upcoming World Cup in India.

Bangladesh piled up 338-8 in the first ODI and won the game by 183 runs for their largest ever victory.

The visitors in fact were no match for Bangladesh in the first two matches. Luckily they are still in the series thanks to the wash out of the second game.

But the shrewd way Bangladesh are playing cricket in this series, it is unlikely that Ireland could turn the table and avoid the series defeat.