Bangladesh look to clinch another series

Mushfiqur's batting however epitomised to how Bangladesh want to play the ODI cricket from now on as they are trying to build a team for the upcoming World Cup in India.
Bangladesh piled up 338-8 in the first ODI and won the game by 183 runs for their largest ever victory.
The visitors in fact were no match for Bangladesh in the first two matches. Luckily they are still in the series thanks to the wash out of the second game.
But the shrewd way Bangladesh are playing cricket in this series, it is unlikely that Ireland could turn the table and avoid the series defeat.
The two teams so far played 12 matches with Bangladesh winning eight and losing two. The rest of the two matches were washed out.
"We are taking that into account, looking at tomorrow, we have to come up with one or two creative ways to break partnerships and get some quality players in the opposition under pressure," Ireland coach Heinrich Malan said as they want to thwart Bangladesh.
"It was a nice surface. It wasn't as affected as we thought it would be. It is something that we identified and something we will rectify tomorrow," the Ireland coach said.
Bangladesh excluded Afif Hossain and Shoriful Islam from the third ODI but there is chance they tinker with the team in a bid to give players like Rony Talukdar to play match. Also Mehidy Hasan Miraz who sustained an eye injury during a football session ahead of the first ODI could be in the mix as he recovered from the injury.
Although the hosts have a world class spin attack, it was just not needed to get into act as the pacers, who showed the prowess of late more than the spinners at home condition was enough to derail Irish batters. It was though believed that Ireland could deal with Bangladesh pacers with ease. But in practical world, they found them in wanting.