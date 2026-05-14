‘They demanded Tk 10m to drop my name from the case’

Thanks to global franchise cricket, the lives of cricketers are now akin to those of nomads. In your case, this has been even more true over the past two years, despite not playing for the national team. How do you find this life?
Shakib Al Hasan: (Laughs) How do I even explain this to you… The national team is the national team; there is simply no substitute for it. I used to play in franchise leagues before, and I am still playing quite a bit now. There is a difference, of course. But then again, does anyone play for the national team forever? It is true, however, that the facilities and opportunities for practice or fitness training available with the national team cannot be found anywhere else.
Prothom Alo :
Since you haven’t been playing for the national team, you’ve had a fair amount of leisure time. You’ve been spending it with your family. Compared to the constant busyness of your career, life over the past two years has been somewhat different. You’ve surely had time for self-reflection and looking back—do you notice any mistakes or regrets?
Shakib: Not many, really. However, I feel that by Bangladeshi standards, I did many things ahead of my time—from playing in franchise leagues to commercial endorsements. I always faced hurdles whenever I went to play in a franchise league. There were issues with taking leave between or around matches for endorsements as well. Now, look, these things have become quite normal.
In many instances, it is you [the media] who now ask why leave isn’t being granted for franchise leagues, why a certain player isn’t being allowed to go, or why someone is being held back for a series against a particular country! But in my time, I was repeatedly branded a traitor. No one supported me. Even so, it’s fine… someone has to start, after all. Perhaps because it happened that way for me, it became easier for those who followed.
We hear talk of a process regarding your return to the country. What is the current status of that?
Shakib: There is no status as such. I am doing everything legally possible. I hope that at least one issue will be resolved soon. Very soon. After that, two cases will remain.
Prothom Alo :
Are there three or four cases against you?
Shakib: To my knowledge, there are three. Well, four within three. Meaning, I think there are two within one… something like that.
Prothom Alo :
Which one did you say would be resolved quickly? Can you disclose that?
Shakib: One of them will be; let it happen first. I’d rather not say in advance.
Prothom Alo :
Are your lawyers handling the matter, or are the BCB or others involved? What is the current state of these cases?
Shakib: My lawyers are handling it. There are certain issues where bail cannot be taken immediately. The authorities will investigate and submit a report on whether I was involved in the incidents or not. If I wasn’t, then I’m cleared. If I am implicated, then it becomes a matter of seeking bail—that’s my understanding. I haven’t fully grasped the legal jargon yet, to be honest.
Prothom Alo :
No one is forbidding you from returning to the country. However, you must have a personal decision regarding which stage the cases must reach before you return. What is that stage?
Shakib: I’m not saying that either. If I wanted to return now, I still could. What I want is a reasonable degree of security and the lifting of the travel ban, both of which are very much possible. It isn’t feasible for me to go until the travel ban is lifted. And of course, security—these two things are very important to me.
What kind of security do you seek?
Shakib: One needs standard security. There could be a mob, a potential terrorist attack—so many things could happen. People may harbour certain resentments. Or someone might try something out of personal enmity. I understand that even with guarantees, things can happen; that’s a different matter. But still, there’s a sense of reassurance when someone gives their word that they will look into it if danger arises, or at least that I have someone to turn to. I believe I am entitled to make at least that much of a request.
Prothom Alo :
Since there are cases against you, do you fear being arrested upon your return?
Shakib: Given where things stand now, I don’t believe there is any fear of arrest. The travel ban is the only real issue. Even then, if someone wants to do something (arrest) forcefully, there’s nothing I can really do about it. I’m not worried about that as well. Being arrested isn’t the problem.
Prothom Alo :
I’ve heard that a certain quarter offered to clear you of the charges in exchange for money. Is this true?
Shakib: Yes, such a proposal did come to me—that if I paid a certain amount, they would sort out the case...
Prothom Alo :
How much did they ask for? Could you give some details?
Shakib: Well, they said if I paid 10 million taka (one crore), they would remove my name from the case. However, those demanding the money have no idea that since the case has already been filed, they cannot simply remove a name even if they wanted to. Or even if they withdrew it, it doesn’t mean the police would. Ultimately, the clearance must come from the police, stating that I had no involvement.
Who made the offer? The plaintiffs?
Shakib: Yes, the person named as the contact for the plaintiffs in the FIR reached out through one or two intermediaries. I don’t wish to name those intermediaries.
Prothom Alo :
What did you tell them after receiving the proposal?
Shakib: Look, why should I have to do this with money? Giving money implies that I had done something wrong and I’m trying to get away with it. Perhaps they thought I had a huge amount of money and they could just ask for it. I too hope that I have a vast amount of money at some point (laughs).
Prothom Alo :
The interim president of the BCB, Tamim Iqbal, is a former teammate of yours. I heard he phoned you regarding the “Captain’s Card” after becoming president. Has there been any contact since then?
Shakib: No, at that time he called to say that I have a card as well, and to come and collect it. I will get both the Captain’s Card and the Cricketer’s Card, God willing.
Prothom Alo :
A few days ago, regarding your return and the legal cases, Tamim Iqbal mentioned two other former captains, Naimur Rahman and Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, saying you are all in the same position. He said it wouldn’t be right for him to speak only about you. What is your take on that?
Shakib: (Laughs) Actually, I don’t know if Durjoy Bhai (Naimur Rahman) or Mashrafe Bhai (Mashrafe Bin Mortaja) are considering playing for the national team again. If they are, then perhaps the three of us are at the same stage.
If not, then the three of us are at three different stages. I certainly support the idea that the names of all victims should be discussed. But if you’re talking about playing, then I think the Bangladesh team might be looking for an off-spinner and a pace bowler, whereas I am a left-arm spinner.
There was a certain distance between you and Tamim Iqbal. Does him taking charge of the Board make things easier or more difficult for you?
Shakib: I don’t believe there is anything to be “easier” or “more difficult” here. However, once a Board is formed after the election, if they have any specific plans, I’ll know—and if they don’t, I’ll know that too.
Prothom Alo :
Over these past eighteen months to two years, have you ever felt that you should have thought more carefully before entering politics?
Shakib: No, I believe it was right, it is right, and it will remain right. What might not seem right today may seem like the correct decision in one, five, or 10 years. People often forget that I became a member of parliament for a specific constituency.
When I played cricket, I represented the whole country. If the people of my constituency hadn’t voted for me, I wouldn’t have won. The people of the entire country didn’t vote for me. They often fail to make that distinction.
Prothom Alo :
Are you still in regular contact with your party’s activists and leaders?
Shakib: Yes, they reach out; we are in touch. A connection remains.
Prothom Alo :
If you were to return to international cricket, how ready are you? In terms of fitness, form—all things considered...
Shakib: There has been a gap for some time. But if I train for a while, I hope it will be possible to return to full match-fitness.
How much longer do you want to play international cricket? Or to put it another way, how long will you wait for your return to the country in order to play?
Shakib: I haven’t set any such timeframe; it’s difficult to say.
Prothom Alo :
After taking over as Chief Selector, Habibul Bashar said that if Shakib returns, he wouldn’t want him for just one or two series. He would want Shakib to be considered for the 2027 World Cup. What are your thoughts on that?
Shakib: If that is his thinking, I would be happy too. I could then plan accordingly. Of course, T20s and Tests aren’t really on my mind in that way anymore. Perhaps I’ll play a series if the opportunity arises. However, compared to any other format, I feel I have a much greater opportunity to contribute in ODIs. And since there is a World Cup as well…
Prothom Alo :
Are you confident, then, that if given the chance, you will have the form and fitness for the World Cup?
Shakib: Of course. One has to make that effort. While I can be confident, it doesn’t mean I will definitely perform well. There are no such guarantees. But it will depend on playing; if I play one or two series, it will become clear. Then I can make a decision, and they too will be able to understand my position.
Recently, you said that not playing the last T20 World Cup was a wrong decision by the interim government. In your view, in which area was Bangladesh most adversely affected by not playing that World Cup?
Shakib: The players were the most affected personally. Even though cricket is a team sport, a team is made up of individual players. They have been affected from their respective positions.
Our cricketers could have played in many franchise leagues. These teams might not even have the courage to consider Bangladeshi players now. The World Cup is a major stage. A T20 World Cup happens every two years, giving players a chance to see where they stand. Now, that gap has stretched to four years for us. So, you’ve essentially fallen behind by two years anyway.
You’ll win series, you’ll lose series. But you won’t be able to gauge your progress this way. Because the real test always comes when we play a tournament like the World Cup. We lost that opportunity for a test.