Yasir, Saifuddin ruled out of Zimbabwe tour

Batsman Yasir Ali and all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin have been ruled out of Bangladesh’s forthcoming tour to Zimbabwe as both players are yet to regain match fitness after recovering from their respective injuries.

Yasir sustained a back injury last month while batting in the lone practice match of the West Indies tour.

The right-hander has recovered from the injury and will once again start batting practice on Tuesday. But Yasir doesn’t have enough time to regain match fitness before the Zimbabwe series, which will begin on 30 July and hence is out of contention for the series.