Yasir, Saifuddin ruled out of Zimbabwe tour

A source at the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said that the 26-year-old batter will return to the national team for the Asia Cup in September if everything goes according to plan.
Saifuddin, on the other hand, was ruled out of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup last year midway into tournament due to an injury.
The all-rounder returned to competitive action with the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), where he claimed 22 wickets in 14 matches, highest among fast bowlers, and scored 270 runs lower down the order for Abahani Limited.
He was rewarded for his performance in DPL and was included in the squads for the One-Day International (ODI) and T20I series against West Indies.
But his back pain resurfaced and forced him out of the West Indies tour.
Like Yasir, Saifuddin has also been instructed by the board to prepare himself for the Asia Cup.
Saifuddin has already started working to be fully fit before the Asia Cup.
“Most probably, I won’t be considered for the Zimbabwe series. I have spoken with the selectors. I’ve been told to make plans for the Asia Cup. No matter how long it takes, I’m working hard to make sure I return fully fit.”
The Tigers will leave for Zimbabwe on 27 July for a three-match ODI and a three-match T20I series against the hosts.