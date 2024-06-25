T20 World Cup
Bangladesh sent to field first against Afghanistan, Taskin, Soumya return
Afghanistan have won the toss and sent Bangladesh to field first in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup’s final super eight match at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent.
Bangladesh have made two changes to the lineup, bringing back vice-captain Taskin Ahmed and Soumya Sarkar to replace Jaker Ali and Mahedi Hasan. On the other hand, Afghanistan are playing with the same XI.
Winning the toss, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan declared to bat first as he found the conditions better for batting.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said he would have opted for bowling first if the toss had favoured him. He laid emphasis on utilising every opportunity throughout the game.
The match is very crucial as both teams are eager to secure a spot in the semi-finals.
Bangladesh XI: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wicketkeeper), Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
Afghanistan XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rashid Khan (captain), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi