Namibia win toss, bat against Netherlands

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and chose to bat against the Netherlands on Tuesday as both teams look to build on opening wins at the Twenty20 World Cup in Geelong.

The African side sent shockwaves around the cricketing world with their stunning 55-run triumph over Asian champions Sri Lanka on Sunday, while the Dutch edged the United Arab Emirates by three wickets.

Another Group A victory for either side would put them in a strong position to move through to the Super 12 stage, when the big guns join the tournament.

The Netherlands made one change with Timm van der Gugten in for allrounder Logan van Beek while Namibia were unchanged.