Sri Lanka opt to bowl against New Zealand in rain-hit match

AFP
Hamilton, New Zealand
Fans shelter as rain delays the start of the second one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Seddon Park in Hamilton on 8 January 2025AFP

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl on Wednesday against New Zealand in a rain-reduced second one-day international in Hamilton.

Wet weather forced a delay to the start of the match, turning it into a contest comprising a maximum of 37 overs each.

New Zealand can clinch the three-match series if victorious in the day-night game at Seddon Park after winning the opener by nine wickets in Wellington on Sunday.

Both sides made one change.

Veteran wicketkeeper Tom Latham returns after missing game one with "soreness", replacing Mitchell Hay.

New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra (R) and Will Young (L) make a run during the second one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Seddon Park in Hamilton on 8 January 2025
AFP

Spinner Maheesh Theekshana comes in for seamer Lahiru Kumara in the Sri Lankan line-up.

The third and final match is in Auckland on Saturday.

Teams

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (capt), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Will O'Rourke

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (capt), Janith Liyanage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Cory Black (NZL)

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

