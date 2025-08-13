Seales leads West Indies to ODI series victory over Pakistan

An inspired Jayden Seales led the West Indies to a crushing 202-run victory over Pakistan in the third and deciding one-day international in Trinidad on Tuesday.

The fast bowler blew away the Pakistan top order en route to figures of 6-18 as the tourists were bundled out for just 92 in a chase of 295 to win.

The Windies had reached 294-6 in their 50 overs batting first, powered by captain Shai Hope's brilliant unbeaten hundred.

The Caribbean side sealed a much-needed first ODI series win against Pakistan since 1991, after being swept aside 3-0 and 5-0 in Test and T20 series respectively by Australia earlier in the summer.

"We stress on negatives a lot in West Indies," said Hope. "So many positives to shout about. Great to see the guys pulling off history.

"Seales is a quality bowler... He's a class act. Anything you ask him to do, he puts his hands up."