Practice of awarding cars returns to Bangladesh cricket after 21 years
Following the One Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 international series against New Zealand, Bangladesh is currently engaged in a Test series against Pakistan.
Throughout these matches, a motorbike has been stationed prominently at the edge of the field—the prize designated for the Player of the Series.
During the recent T20I series against Pakistan, pacer Shoriful Islam was the recipient of this motorcycle after being named the standout performer.
While the award winner for the ongoing Test series against Pakistan is yet to be determined, an even more prestigious prize awaits in next month’s white-ball series against Australia.
The “Most Valuable Player” for Bangladesh across both the ODI and T20 formats will be awarded a car.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officially signed an agreement at Mirpur with the automotive brand Chery today, Tuesday.
Although the commitment to provide a vehicle was confirmed during the ceremony, the specific model and its valuation were not disclosed.
Speaking at the event, Tamim Iqbal, President of the BCB Ad-hoc Committee, reflected on the history of such prizes.
He recalled that in 2005, when Bangladesh secured its historic first-ever Test victory against Zimbabwe, his brother and former national cricketer, Nafis Iqbal, was awarded a car for his performance.
Tamim expressed his belief that reviving the tradition of awarding vehicles will serve as a significant thrill for the players.
“This is a matter of pride for me,” he stated. “The more major corporations align themselves with Bangladesh cricket, the better it is for our sport. It provides a tangible incentive for our cricketers to excel in a series.”
The Bangladesh-Australia series is set to commence on 9 June with the first ODI. The subsequent matches will take place on 11 and 14 June, followed by a three-match T20 series starting on 17 June. The final two T20 fixtures are scheduled for 19 and 21 June.