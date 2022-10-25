Australia bowl against Sri Lanka with Covid-hit Zampa out

Cricket

Australia captain Aaron Finch flips the coin as Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka looks on during the toss ahead of the Super 12 match of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup in Perth on 25 October, 2022
Australia won the toss and chose to bowl against Sri Lanka on Tuesday with spinner Adam Zampa ruled out due to Covid-19 in their crunch Super 12 match of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup.

Defending champions Australia, led by Aaron Finch, are looking to bounce back in Perth after they lost the tournament opener to New Zealand.

Ashton Agar, a left-arm spinner, replaces Zampa, whose symptoms are "minor in severity", in the XI with no other changes to the team that lost to the Kiwis by 89 runs in a tough Group 1 that also includes England.

Asian champions Sri Lanka have made one change from their opening win over Ireland with Pathum Nissanka, who has recovered from a groin strain, coming in for Ashen Bandara.

Teams

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

