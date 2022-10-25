Australia bowl against Sri Lanka with Covid-hit Zampa out

Ashton Agar, a left-arm spinner, replaces Zampa, whose symptoms are "minor in severity", in the XI with no other changes to the team that lost to the Kiwis by 89 runs in a tough Group 1 that also includes England.
Asian champions Sri Lanka have made one change from their opening win over Ireland with Pathum Nissanka, who has recovered from a groin strain, coming in for Ashen Bandara.
Teams
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara