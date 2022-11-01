Brickbats for struggling Babar as early exit looms

Babar Azam was supposed to lead Pakistan to Twenty20 World Cup glory but his side are on the brink of an early exit and the usually inspirational skipper is facing growing questions about his batting and leadership.

Azam scored the most runs at last year's World Cup in taking his country to the semi-finals, where they lost to eventual champions Australia.

But the player ranked among the best batsmen in the world has scored just eight runs in three matches so far in Australia.

He got out for a first-ball duck in Pakistan's agonising last-ball defeat to arch-rivals India in their first game of the tournament.