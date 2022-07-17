Taijul in five-wicket return as Bangladesh sweep past West Indies

Taijul Islam made a triumphant return to One-Day International (ODI) cricket with his first five-wicket haul as Bangladesh completed another series sweep of the West Indies, winning the third and final fixture by four wickets at the Guyana National Stadium on Saturday.

Playing his first ODI for more than two years, Taijul had a dream start with a wicket off his first delivery to set the stage for an outstanding effort.

He finished with impressive figures of five for 28 as the home side were dismissed for 178 off 48.4 overs batting first.

Bangladesh stumbled along the way in pursuit of the modest target with Gudakesh Motie claiming career-best figures of four for 23.