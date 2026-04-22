3rd ODI
No new weapons for now, Tait advises Nahid simply to ‘keep bowling fast’
Tait has also been impressed by Nahid’s ability to sustain pace throughout a spell. He described Nahid as an “asset” for Bangladesh cricket. He can also sense the excitement building around him.
The astonishment of New Zealand team media manager Callum Curnow seems not to fade. Having been impressed by Nahid Rana’s bowling a couple of days ago, Callum remarked again this morning (Wednesday) during a discussion about him, “The boy is a genuine talent…”
And he was not alone. A couple of hours later, New Zealand pacer Will O’Rourke was equally full of praise for Nahid at a press conference.
With even the opposition speaking in such terms, it was inevitable that anyone from Bangladesh discussing the team would raise Nahid Rana. And when that person happens to be the team’s pace bowling coach, the focus becomes unavoidable.
Ahead of the third One Day International (ODI) in Chattogram on Thursday, today’s press conference by Bangladesh pace bowling coach Shaun Tait became almost entirely about Nahid.
Questions ranged from whether he would be played in all three matches, whether there was any injury risk, how enjoyable it had been to work with him—and also whether Nahid was developing any new weapons to add to his armoury.
Despite the excitement surrounding the young fast bowler, Bangladesh’s pace bowling coach urged caution.
Speaking at Bir Shreshtha Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram, Tait said, “In modern cricket, especially in T20s, there is a tendency among fast bowlers to develop all sorts of variations. But from speaking with Nahid, I feel he is an intelligent young man. At this moment, rather than overcomplicating things, I think what is best is for him to keep doing what he is doing and stick to what is working for him.”
Against New Zealand in the second ODI, Nahid Rana bowled at high pace throughout. In a 10-over spell, only one delivery was clocked below 140 kilometres per hour. Even his wicket-taking deliveries showed variation—one of his five wickets came from a full-length ball, three came via bouncers and one through a yorker.
None of those wicket-taking deliveries was below 141 kilometres per hour.
Tait wants Nahid, for now, to rely on his natural pace. “He has slower balls in his armoury, but if there is no need for them, there is no reason to use them. Other bowlers often have to rely on changes of pace, but Nahid is different—he has a destructive bouncer. Many bowlers operating at 130 kilometres per hour do not have that kind of bouncer, so without slower balls they have fewer wicket-taking options.”
“But in Nahid Rana’s case, it is the opposite. At present he is taking plenty of wickets with his pace and bounce, especially through the short ball. He is a smart young man and, over time, he will learn more new things. But right now I want him to keep things simple and just keep bowling fast,” Tait added.
Tait has also been impressed by Nahid’s ability to sustain pace throughout a spell. He described Nahid as an “asset” for Bangladesh cricket. He can also sense the excitement building around him.
As a player, Tait himself was known for raw pace. Does watching Nahid bring back memories of his own playing days?
“There are many similarities, but also some differences,” Tait said. “He is very fit—I wasn’t as fit as that. I had a heavier body, which made bowling fast harder. But he makes it look easy; he is a very good athlete. Very lean and very strong. His risk of injury is lower than mine was.”
Yet Nahid reminds Tait not only of himself, but of someone else as well.
“What I liked most from Nahid in the last match was the yorker,” he said. “It took me back to the days of Waqar Younis. A fast bowler comes in, takes top-order wickets, then cleans up the tail as well. Personally, I like that.”