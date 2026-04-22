No new weapons for now, Tait advises Nahid simply to ‘keep bowling fast’

The astonishment of New Zealand team media manager Callum Curnow seems not to fade. Having been impressed by Nahid Rana’s bowling a couple of days ago, Callum remarked again this morning (Wednesday) during a discussion about him, “The boy is a genuine talent…”

And he was not alone. A couple of hours later, New Zealand pacer Will O’Rourke was equally full of praise for Nahid at a press conference.

With even the opposition speaking in such terms, it was inevitable that anyone from Bangladesh discussing the team would raise Nahid Rana. And when that person happens to be the team’s pace bowling coach, the focus becomes unavoidable.