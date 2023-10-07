Wicket maidens in consecutive overs, Afghanistan 112/4

Gurbaz gone!
Mustafiz got rid of dangerous Gurbaz. The right-hander who was getting frustrated after a brisk start tried to come down the track and strike Mustafiz. The slower ball outside the off induced an edge and Tanzid held a brilliant running catch at mid-off. Skipper Shakib fist pump. Afghanistan 112/4. Bangladesh on top.
Mehidy dismisses Shahidi
After keeping him under leash, Mehidy hunted Shahidi as the batter tried a desperate swing dancing down the track just to held by Towhid Hridoy at deep-mid on. It was a straight forward catch straight under the sun.
Shahidi strikes another boundary
Shahidi picks up another boundary off Mustafizur through extra cover through a thumping shot. Afghanistan reach 112/2 after 24 overs.
Mehidy continues bowling tight
Mehidy conceded just 2 runs in the 23rd over. His figure is now 5-1-14-0. Afghanistan 106/2.
Afghans reach 100
Shahidi smashes new bowler Mahmudullah for his first boundary to drive his side past 100. Afghanistan 104/2 after 22 overs.
Another tight over from Mehidy
Meheidy continues to ball with discipline and keeps Shahidi under check. The Afghan skipper could pick up only a single after four dot balls, the only run in the 21st over.
Gurbaz releases pressure
Shakib decided to bring back pacer Shoriful despite him and Mehidy was tightening the grip. Gurbaz strikes a boundary in the second ball through mid wicket to release the pressure.
Mehidy bowls first maiden over of the match
Mehidy continues to pile pressure on new batsman Shahidi as he bowled a maiden over. Shahidi remains on three off 15.
Spinners stranglehold Afghans
After removing Rahmat, Shakib and Mehidy keeps tight line and length as they conceded two runs each in 16 and 17th overs. Afghanistan 88/2 after 17.
Shakib picks up another
Shakib got rid of Rahmat Shah when the batter tried to heave but found a top edge. The ball went very high and Litton completed an easy catch at short cover. Rahmat dismissed for 18. Afghanistan 83/2 after 15.1 overs.
Shoriful returns with an expensive over
Shoriful, who was removed after two overs, returned with nine runs as Gurbaz placed his third ball of the over, a short one outside off, for boundary through the backward point.
Mustafiz bowls another economical over
The left-arm pacer bowled another tight over as he just conceded 3 runs in the 12th over. Afghanistan 61/1.
Rahmat smashes a classy boundary
Rahmat Shah stroked a classy boundary through mid-wicket off pacer Taskin who was brought back after the fall of wicket. The 11th over saw 8 runs were scored. Afghanistan 58/1.
Mustafiz bowls a tight over
Mustafiz conceded just two runs in the 10th over. Afghanistan reach 50.
Brilliant over from Shakib
Shakib not only provided the vital breakthrough, he conceded just one run during the ninth over. Afghanistan 48/1 (9 overs)
Shakib provides breakthrough
Bangladesh skipper made the breakthrough for his side when Zadran (22 off 25) was holed in the midwicket boundary by Tanzim Hassan while attempting a sweep. Afghanistan 47/1 (8.2 overs)
Afghanistan 39/0 (7 overs)
Bangladeshi bowlers failed to get an early breakthrough. Zardan (21 off 22) and Gurbaz (22 off 21) cruising
Afghanistan 27/0 (5 overs)
Afghanistan openers gave their side a steady start as Ibrahim Zardan is in 16 off 17 while Rahmanullah Gurbaz on 9 off 13.
Bangladesh win toss, elect to bowl against Afghanistan
Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl against Afghanistan in the two sides' ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 opener in Dharmashala on Saturday.
Bangladesh chose a batting heavy side with opener Tanzid Hassan and middle order batter Mahmudullah are included.
"It's chasing ground and there should be some help for seamers early on. It's exciting to represent your country for the fifth time in the World Cup. We have got the team to perform well. It's important to start well."
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan
“It's a special occasion and we are so excited about the World Cup happening in Asia. In England there were different conditions (in 2019). That was my first World Cup. Now I am a bit more calm, which I was lacking back then. We play a lot of home games in Dehradun and Lucknow - the conditions are more or less same everywhere in India. I have played a lot of IPL and games for Afghanistan here. Yes, it's a different format but that experience should help.”
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan
Bangladesh
Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman
Afghanistan
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haqand Fazalhaq Farooqi