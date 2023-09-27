Nepal first team to score over 300 in T20 internationals

Nepal became the first men's team in history to score more than 300 runs in T20 international cricket on Wednesday as they rewrote the record books against Mongolia at the Asian Games.

They bludgeoned 314-3 in their 20 overs in Hangzhou, beating the previous highest of 278-3 by Afghanistan against Ireland in 2019.

Kushal Malla, batting number three, led the way by crashing the fastest T20 international century, off 34 balls.