Nasir storm not enough to stop Chattogram

Nasir played an entertaining innings stroking seven fours and two sixes but his innings could only lessen the margin of defeat.
Earlier in the day, after losing the toss Comilla came to bat and lost their star batter Liton Das in the second ball without registering any run but Rezwan and Imrul Kayes provided some early foundation before the latter was dismissed for 33 off 26.
Johnson Charles scored 20 off 19 and the run rate was under seven when he was dismissed in the 14th over when the score was 87 but the real impetus came from Khushdil.
The left-handed batter played a whirlwind innings of 64 off 24 with the aid of seven fours and five sixes before he was dismissed in the last ball of the penultimate over.
Comilla added 13 runs in the last over and Rizwan, who came as an opener, remained not out for 55 off 47 balls.
Comilla currently are in the third position with six points from six matches while Dhaka are at the bottom with two points from five matches.