Nasir storm not enough to stop Chattogram

Nasir Hossain played a blazing 66 off 45 balls but that was not enough as his Dhaka Dominators lost to Comilla Victorians by 33 runs in their Bangladesh Premier League match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing 184 Dhaka got off to a dismal start as their opener Soumya Sarkar and one-down Rabin Das both got out for duck consuming four balls each.

Ahmed Shehzad , who opened the innings, scored 19 off 17 and Mohammad Mithun made 36 off 34 to control the damage but they left a tough equation off 100 runs from 41 balls when the latter got dismissed.