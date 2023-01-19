Shakib's record innings, Iftikhar ton help Barishal post 238

Shakib Al Hasan made his career best 89 not out and Iftikhar Ahmed scored 100 not out as Fortune Barishal posted 238-4 against Rangpur Riders in their Bangladesh Premier League match on Thursday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

The total is third highest in the history of BPL and just one shy from Rangpur Riders’ 239 against Chittagong Vikings in 2019.