Cricket

Shakib's record innings, Iftikhar ton help Barishal post 238

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

Shakib Al Hasan made his career best 89 not out and Iftikhar Ahmed scored 100 not out as Fortune Barishal posted 238-4 against Rangpur Riders in their Bangladesh Premier League match on Thursday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

The total is third highest in the history of BPL and just one shy from Rangpur Riders’ 239 against Chittagong Vikings in 2019.

Shakib, whose previous highest T20 score was 86, stuck six fours and nine sixes in his 43-ball innings while Iftikhar scored 100 off just 45 balls. The 32-year old Pakistani struck six fours and nine sixes to reach his first T20 century.

After losing the toss Barishal were reduced to 46-4 but the pair of Shakib and Iftikhar took a counter attack and in the end remained unbeaten adding 192 runs. 

This is the third highest pair in BPL history. Chris Gayle and Brendan McCullum had unbeaten 201-run stand for Riders against Dhaka Dynamites in 2007. Lou Vincent and Shahriar Nafeef formed unbeaten 197-run partnership for Khulna Royals against Duranto Rajshahi in 2013.

Shakib’s previous highest T20 innings came for Khulna Royals against Dhaka Gladiators in 2012.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment