Shakib's record innings, Iftikhar ton help Barishal post 238

Shakib, whose previous highest T20 score was 86, stuck six fours and nine sixes in his 43-ball innings while Iftikhar scored 100 off just 45 balls. The 32-year old Pakistani struck six fours and nine sixes to reach his first T20 century.
After losing the toss Barishal were reduced to 46-4 but the pair of Shakib and Iftikhar took a counter attack and in the end remained unbeaten adding 192 runs.
This is the third highest pair in BPL history. Chris Gayle and Brendan McCullum had unbeaten 201-run stand for Riders against Dhaka Dynamites in 2007. Lou Vincent and Shahriar Nafeef formed unbeaten 197-run partnership for Khulna Royals against Duranto Rajshahi in 2013.
Shakib’s previous highest T20 innings came for Khulna Royals against Dhaka Gladiators in 2012.