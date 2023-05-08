Underprepared Bangladesh up against desperate Ireland

Bangladesh will resume the search to find their best XI for the next ICC World Cup while Ireland will vie to keep their World Cup qualification dreams alive in the first One-Day International of the three-match series between the sides at the County Ground in Chelmsford, England on Tuesday.

The match will begin at 3:45pm Bangladesh Standard Time and by the time this report was filed, the match has no official broadcaster in Bangladesh, meaning the Bangladesh fans can’t watch the match on television.

This series will also conclude the 2020-23 cycle of the ICC ODI Super League, a qualification tournament for the 2023 ICC World Cup in India.