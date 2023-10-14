Shakib under observation for his thigh injury

Bangladesh ODI skipper, Shakib Al Hasan, suffered a left thigh injury during the high-stakes match against New Zealand on Friday.
He will be under observation for the next few days.
A source within the team said Shakib is still dealing with some complications in his left thigh. The team management will closely monitor his condition over the next several days and take a decision accordingly.
On Friday, Shakib sustained a left thigh strain while batting against New Zealand but continued to bat, defying the physical setback. It seems he started batting aggressively, expecting a limited stay on the crease due to the injury. He managed to score 16 runs from the next six deliveries.
Shakib also completed his bowling quota of 10 overs while in the field but had to leave afterwards. It was learnt that he was taken to a hospital immediately for a physical scan.
With five days of respite before the Tigers' next World Cup match against India in Pune on 19 October, the team management is optimistic about Shakib's recovery.
However, his participation in team practice sessions before the match remains contingent on the progress of his injury.