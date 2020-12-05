Yasir, Akbar star as Dhaka register back-to-back wins

After losing three matches in a row, Beximco Dhaka have made a strong comeback winning back-to-back games in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020.

Their latest, 25-run, victory came against Minister Group Rajshahi at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.

In a surprising move, Dhaka sent offspinner Nayeem Hasan to open the innings with Mohammad Naim. But it did not work as Nayeem fell for one in the first over of the game.

Despite the early damage, Dhaka posted a challenging 175 runs riding on Yasir Ali (67), Akbar Ali (45), and Mushfiqur Rahim (37).