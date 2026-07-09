Bangladesh seek ODI series-leveling victory against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh will look to keep the three-match ODI series alive when they face Zimbabwe in the second ODI at Harare Sports Club tomorrow, Thursday.

The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm (Bangladesh time).

Bangladesh suffered a 25-run defeat in the opening ODI after a batting collapse undermined a superb bowling performance that dismissed Zimbabwe for just 141.

Pace sensation Nahid Rana starred with career-best figures of 6-21, setting a new Bangladesh record for the best bowling figures in ODI cricket.

He surpassed the previous mark of 6-26, jointly held by former captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, who achieved the feat against Kenya in 2006, and Rubel Hossain, who matched it against New Zealand in 2013.