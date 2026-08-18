Pakistan captain Babar Azam out of first Test against England

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been ruled out of the first Test against England at Headingley starting Wednesday, with Salman Ali Agha taking over as skipper.

Azam has been unable to overcome an injury to his right hand after being struck by England Under-19 paceman Manny Lumsden during Pakistan''s warm-up game last week against a County select XI. He promptly retired hurt in what a team spokesman said was a "precautionary measure".

It is the same hand he was struck on during the second Test against the West Indies earlier this month.

Azam batted briefly in the Headingley nets on Monday but, while he has been cleared of a broken middle finger, he has not been passed fit to lead the side in the first of a three-Test series.