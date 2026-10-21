Rashid leads Afghanistan rout as Bangladesh crumble for 160
Parvez Hossain scored a fighting 70, but Bangladesh were bowled out for 160 in 40 overs against Afghanistan in their must-win match of the tri-nation One Day International series at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
Leg-spinner Rashid Khan led Afghanistan’s bowling attack with four wickets for 31 runs, including two wickets in consecutive deliveries to wrap up Bangladesh’s innings.
Bangladesh, who elected to bat first, needed to beat Afghanistan by at least 41 runs to qualify for the final. Their hopes now depend on restricting Afghanistan to a sufficiently low total.
Bangladesh suffered an early collapse, losing four wickets for just 28 runs. Tanzid Hasan fell to Yamin Ahmadzai before Soumya Sarkar was bowled off the next ball, leaving the side in deep trouble.
Najmul Hossain offered some resistance with 15 off 23 balls but was caught behind, while captain Towhid Hridoy fell to Azmatullah Omarzai, who took a return catch.
With Bangladesh struggling at 28 for four in the seventh over, Parvez and Saif Hassan came together to rebuild the innings. The pair added 92 runs for the fifth wicket, helping Bangladesh cross 100 after 26 overs.
Parvez reached his half-century off 74 balls, scoring his second ODI fifty after being included in the squad for the tri-series as a replacement for Litton Das.
Saif, however, fell immediately after Parvez reached the milestone, attempting a big shot against Mohammad Nabi and offering a catch to Nangeyalia Kharote at midwicket. He scored 41 off 82 balls.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz lasted just seven deliveries before being caught at backward square leg off Bilal Sami for two.
Parvez continued to fight, bringing up Bangladesh’s 150 with a six off Nabi in the 39th over. But Rashid struck again, bowling Shoriful Islam for seven before trapping Parvez leg-before-wicket for 70 off 96 balls, an innings featuring five fours and two sixes.
Rashid then dismissed debutant Aliss Al Islam, caught by Nabi at slip, before Mustafizur Rahman was bowled first ball. Bangladesh lost their final three wickets in quick succession to finish on 160.