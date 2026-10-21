Rashid leads Afghanistan rout as Bangladesh crumble for 160

Parvez Hossain scored a fighting 70, but Bangladesh were bowled out for 160 in 40 overs against Afghanistan in their must-win match of the tri-nation One Day International series at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan led Afghanistan’s bowling attack with four wickets for 31 runs, including two wickets in consecutive deliveries to wrap up Bangladesh’s innings.

Bangladesh, who elected to bat first, needed to beat Afghanistan by at least 41 runs to qualify for the final. Their hopes now depend on restricting Afghanistan to a sufficiently low total.

Bangladesh suffered an early collapse, losing four wickets for just 28 runs. Tanzid Hasan fell to Yamin Ahmadzai before Soumya Sarkar was bowled off the next ball, leaving the side in deep trouble.