West Indies dump Hetmyer from squad for missing flight

"Whilst we changed Shimron's flight from Saturday to Monday due to family reasons, it was made clear to him that if there were any further delays and issues with his travel to Australia then we would have no choice but to replace him in the squad, as we are not prepared to compromise the team's ability to prepare for this extremely important global event."
Brooks will fly out later this week and miss T20 International matches against Australia on Wednesday at Gold Coast and Friday at Brisbane, instead joining the squad at Melbourne.
"Shamarh has been a part of our recent T20 International squads and delivered strong performances in the latter stages of the recently concluded CPL (Caribbean Premier League)," Adams said.
The West Indies is in Group B of the T20 World Cup alongside Scotland, Ireland and Zimbabwe with the top two from the group stage advancing to the Super 12s.
West Indies open 17 October against Scotland.