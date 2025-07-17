Series victory against Sri Lanka will boost Bangladesh: Liton

The first ever Twenty20 international series victory against Sri Lanka will boost Bangladesh immensely, said captain Liton Das.

Bangladesh came from behind to take the three-match series 2-1, confirming their first ever series victory against Sri Lanka in the sixth attempt.

The visiting side lost the first match by seven wickets but showed impressive performance in the second match to thrash Sri Lanka by 83 runs, a margin of victory that was their largest against any Test playing nation.