Series victory against Sri Lanka will boost Bangladesh: Liton
The first ever Twenty20 international series victory against Sri Lanka will boost Bangladesh immensely, said captain Liton Das.
Bangladesh came from behind to take the three-match series 2-1, confirming their first ever series victory against Sri Lanka in the sixth attempt.
The visiting side lost the first match by seven wickets but showed impressive performance in the second match to thrash Sri Lanka by 83 runs, a margin of victory that was their largest against any Test playing nation.
Thereafter, they won the third game in similar dominating fashion, having sealed an eight-wicket victory after restricting Sri Lanka to a paltry 132-7.
“It’s a big achievement for Bangladesh, earlier we didn’t win here but this win will boost Bangladesh,” Liton said after the match.
“I have no words to express at the moment how our team played, the boys showed character.”
Liton Das, who was adjudged player of the series following his contributions in two matches Bangladesh won, further said, “We didn’t play well in the first T20I but then we played well in back-to-back T20Is.”
Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim blasted 47 ball-73 not out to lead the chase while Liton made 32. Liton hit a match-winning 50 ball-76 in the second game.
In this match, after the fall of Parvez Hossain Emon in the first ball, Liton resisted further collapse with Tanzid. He took the initiative to counterattack Sri Lanka and it paid off heavily.
But the foundation of the victory was laid by offspinner Mahedi Hasan who broke the spine of Sri Lanka’s batting with his career-best 4-11.
While Liton heaped praise on Mahedi, he also said, “I believe that this surface will suit Mahedi and that’s why he played.”
The first ever T20I series victory helped Bangladesh end the Sri Lanka tour on a bright note. Sri Lanka won the Test (1-0) and ODI series (2-1) but Bangladesh came back in style to clinch the T20I series.
Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka admitted that their decision to bat first backfired.
“My thinking is to bat first, get a good score and defend, because we like to defend - especially at the R. Premadasa stadium. But I also think that I misread the pitch,” Asalanka said.
“We could have done a little better in the first half; taken more responsibility in the middle with the bat. It’s the shortest format of the game, and the hardest one for the batters.”