Sylhet asked to bat first in final home game

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Khulna Tigers captain Yasir Ali and Sylhet Strikers captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza shake hands during the toss ahead of their BPL9 match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on 30 January, 2023Khulna Tigers Facebook page

Sylhet Strikers were asked to bat first by Khulna Tigers in their final home match in the ninth Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Sylhet, who are currently at the top of the points-table with seven wins in nine matches, made two changes to the XI that defeated Chattogram Challengers on Saturday.

They have dropped wicketkeeper-batsman  Akbar Ali and pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib in favour of pacers Rejaur Rahman and Rubel Hossain.

Khulna, on the other hand, need a victory after losing their last two games against Dhaka Dominators and Comilla Victorians.

The fifth-placed Khulna team has two wins from seven games and need to start winning if they want to qualify as one of the four teams in the knockout stage.

Khulna made one change, replacing Pakistani pacer Wahab Riaz with Caribbean batsman Mark Deyal.

Sylhet Strikers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Ryan Burl, Zakir Hasan, Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mohammad Amir, Rejaur Rahman, Rubel Hossain

Khulna Tigers: Tamim Iqbal, Shai Hope, Andrew Balbirnie, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Azam Khan(w), Yasir Ali(c), Mark Deyal, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Nahid Rana

