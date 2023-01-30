Sylhet asked to bat first in final home game

They have dropped wicketkeeper-batsman Akbar Ali and pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib in favour of pacers Rejaur Rahman and Rubel Hossain.
Khulna, on the other hand, need a victory after losing their last two games against Dhaka Dominators and Comilla Victorians.
The fifth-placed Khulna team has two wins from seven games and need to start winning if they want to qualify as one of the four teams in the knockout stage.
Khulna made one change, replacing Pakistani pacer Wahab Riaz with Caribbean batsman Mark Deyal.
Sylhet Strikers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Ryan Burl, Zakir Hasan, Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mohammad Amir, Rejaur Rahman, Rubel Hossain
Khulna Tigers: Tamim Iqbal, Shai Hope, Andrew Balbirnie, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Azam Khan(w), Yasir Ali(c), Mark Deyal, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Nahid Rana