Yorkshire charged by ECB following Rafiq cricket racism row

Yorkshire and a "number of individuals" have been charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board following the governing body's investigation into how the county dealt with racism allegations made by former player Azeem Rafiq.

The ECB did not name any of the people involved in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The board said the charges arose from alleged breaches of the ECB's anti-discrimination code as well as rules concerned with the conduct of players.

The ECB said an independent panel of the Cricket Discipline Commission would now hear the cases, most likely in September and October, adding that it was standard practice for the panel to publish its decisions and written reasons in full.