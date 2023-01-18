Mashrafe still going strong in BPL

On Tuesday night at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Bangladesh’s star wicketkeeper batsman Liton Das was at his sublime best.

Comilla Victorians opener Liton looked unfazed by whatever the bowlers from Sylhet Strikers had to offer, as he kept stroking the ball all around the ground and eased into his first half-century of the ninth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

The right-hander then basically killed off the game in the 14th over bowled by off-spinner Sharifullah as he cleared the boundary ropes thrice in that over, over long-on, deep mid-wicket and square leg, and topped it off with a four from the last ball.