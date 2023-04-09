Rahane blitz helps Chennai floor Mumbai in IPL

Ajinkya Rahane hit the fastest fifty of the current Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 19 balls as Chennai Super Kings hammered Mumbai Indians by seven wickets on Saturday.

In another show of destructive batting, England’s Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal powered Rajasthan Royals to the top of the table with a 57-run demolition of Delhi Capitals.

David Warner’s Delhi slumped to their third loss of the season despite the captain top-scoring with 65 and becoming the first overseas player to go past 6,000 IPL runs.